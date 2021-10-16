BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 56,464 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,464 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Curis were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Curis by 11.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.90. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

