BonFi Price Down 6.4% This Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $137,045.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

