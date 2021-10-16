Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 10,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

The stock has a market cap of $187.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 94.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

