Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 222,216 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.26. The stock has a market cap of £13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

About Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

