Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$260.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$259.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$231.85.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

