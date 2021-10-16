BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

