bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

BPOSY opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bpost SA/NV (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.