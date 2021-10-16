Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 95,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.