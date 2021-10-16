Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in AECOM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AECOM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,891,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. AECOM has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

