Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.49 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.