Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.69% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

