Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50.
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $1,925,728. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
