Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $1,925,728. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

