Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 65,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $139,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apria alerts:

In other Apria news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $48,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,772 shares of company stock worth $4,224,434.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.