Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in FB Financial by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist cut their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.