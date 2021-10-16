Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 65,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

APR stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. Apria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,434.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

