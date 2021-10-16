Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,021 shares of company stock worth $1,282,498 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $47.71 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

