Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist decreased their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

