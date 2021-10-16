Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.0 days.

BNTGF remained flat at $$96.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

