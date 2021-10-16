Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

