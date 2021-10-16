Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.19.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.