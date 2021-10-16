Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 36,442 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 210,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NLOK opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

