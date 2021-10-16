Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $683,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.14.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.