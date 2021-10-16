Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.17.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

