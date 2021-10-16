Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 76,139 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $110,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OSUR stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.14 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

