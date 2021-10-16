Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Relx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.