Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $16.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,655. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

