Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1,151.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $179.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

