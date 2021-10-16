Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 255,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.