Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to report sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $3.57 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on shares of Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.69. Diginex has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diginex by 435.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

