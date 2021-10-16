Brokerages Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. EQT posted sales of $853.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in EQT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,642,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.