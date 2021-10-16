Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $18.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $20.90 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $67.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock remained flat at $$3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 387,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,628. The company has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

