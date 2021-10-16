Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 505,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.47.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

