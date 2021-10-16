Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.13). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 557,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $5,227,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $18,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.