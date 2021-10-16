Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $330.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

