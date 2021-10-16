Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,579 shares of company stock worth $26,921,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.35. The company had a trading volume of 354,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

