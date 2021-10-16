Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $152.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $161.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 780,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 351,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

