Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 94,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,396. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.