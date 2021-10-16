Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.