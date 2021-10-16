Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

NBSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.94. 287,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,755. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.