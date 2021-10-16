Brokerages Set Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT at $83.40

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

AMDUF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price objective on shares of Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 target price on shares of Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 on Friday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125. Amundi has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

