Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $224.81

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.63. 484,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.99. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $234.00. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.