Brokerages Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price at $13.54

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 137,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,517. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

