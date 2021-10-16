Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $32.25

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,946. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.