Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $192.29

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lear by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lear by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 67,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 425,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,573. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

