Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target at $141.06

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.06.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.94. 188,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $163.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.