Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $81.44

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.33. 7,423,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.