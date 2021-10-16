Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$11.40

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.70. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

