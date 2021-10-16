Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tata Motors Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tata Motors in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

