Brokers Set Expectations for ChampionX Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ChampionX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

CHX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in ChampionX by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

