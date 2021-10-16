Brokers Set Expectations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,583,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after buying an additional 597,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

